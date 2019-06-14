Team Granger Smith Raises Nearly $88K in His Late Son River's Honor with Meaningful T-Shirt

Granger Smith‘s team is honoring his late son River‘s life by giving back to those who helped his 3-year-old in the hospital following his fatal drowning accident.

Supporters close to the country star, 39, launched a fundraiser to donate funds to the Dell Children’s Medical Center in Texas, where his youngest child was treated on June 6. A T-shirt was created through the singer’s Yee Yee apparel line as a tribute to the toddler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This shirt has a Yee Yee Excavator on it (Riv’s favorite thing to do was watch excavators scoop up dirt) and is red – Riv’s favorite color,” the description reads.

“River was Amber and Granger Smith’s youngest son who tragically passed away on June 6, 2019. He was cared for by the wonderful staff at Dell Children’s before he passed away. Dell Children’s is the only dedicated freestanding pediatric facility in Central Texas and serves 46 counties and then some,” the statement continues.

“We feel like it’s only right to give something back to the people who were so good to the Granger Smith family,” it added.

In addition, the Smiths, who are also parents to son Lincoln Monarch, 5, and daughter London, 7, provided an update on the fundraising efforts. “Current Donations Raised for Dell Children’s Medical Center: $87,220,” the update stated.

Yee Yee Apparel. Inset: Courtesy Smith Family

RELATED: Granger Smith’s Son River, 3, Dies in ‘Tragic Accident’: We’re ‘Devastated and Heartbroken’

On June 6, Granger’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that River’s tragic death was due to a drowning accident at home.

The Williamson County Sheriff Department in Texas declined to comment on the incident.

The country singer shared the “unthinkable” news on Twitter and Instagram Thursday that his and wife Amber’s 3-year-old son River Kelly died “following a tragic accident” where “despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” Smith wrote.

Granger Smith and Amber with daughter London and sons River and Lincoln Granger Smith/Instagram

RELATED: What to Know About Pool Safety and How to Prevent Drowning Emergencies

At the time, the Smiths announced the death of their child, they requested that those willing to give could “please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.”