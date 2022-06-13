Granger Smith Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Son Lincoln Visiting Late Son River's Grave: 'Bros'

Granger Smith and his family are honoring their late son River Kelly, who died nearly three years ago after a tragic drowning accident.

On Sunday, the country singer, 42, shared a heart-wrenching photo on Instagram of his son Lincoln, 8, visiting River's gravesite. In the picture, Lincoln sits on a bench at the cemetery while looking at his brother's tombstone.

"Bros." he captioned the moving post.

In June 2019, River died at the age of 3 in a drowning accident at the family's Texas home. Smith shared the "unthinkable" news on Twitter and Instagram at the time, revealing that "despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived."

On Saturday, the three-year anniversary of when River was laid to rest, Granger's wife Amber Smith reflected on the day of their son's funeral with a post on Instagram.

"3 years ago today we gathered as they lowered our son into the ground. I still don't think Lincoln grasped at 5 years old that his little brother was there inside that tiny Lightning McQueen casket," began Amber, who also shares daughter London, 10, and son, Maverick Beckham, 9 months, with Granger.

"Toward the end of the service someone noticed a tiny rainbow in the sky in June in Texas. God was with us reminding us of His promise and presence despite the hardship and difficulties that we face in this broken world," she continued. "For a moment, it felt like a tiny bridge between heaven and earth was open. A symbol of hope, peace, faithfulness and mercy."

Amber added, "God was present, River was home and we didn't quite know how, but we knew everything was going to be ok."