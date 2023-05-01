Granger Smith, Whose Son Died by Drowning, Reaches Out to Shaquil Barrett After Daughter's Death

Granger Smith is sending his thoughts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's family as they endure an all too familiar tragedy.

The country musician — who recently announced on his social media pages that he's leaving country music in order to focus on ministry at his local church outside of Austin, Texas — commented on the NFL star's Instagram post from weeks ago when he celebrated daughter Arrayah's 2nd birthday.

The comment came after a statement from the Tampa Police Department obtained by PEOPLE on Monday morning confirmed that Arrayah died after drowning in a pool at Barrett's Tampa Bay residence around 9:30 a.m. local time on Sunday morning.

"Love you brother," wrote Smith, 43, whose 3-year-old son River died after a tragic drowning accident in 2019.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shaquil Barrett Instagram

Since River's death, Smith and his wife, Amber, have become advocates for water and pool safety.

Arrayah was the youngest of four children Barrett, 30, shares with his wife, Jordanna, who was his high school sweetheart, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Less than two weeks ago, both Barrett and Jordanna celebrated Arrayah's 2nd birthday, sharing photos from her special day on their respective Instagram accounts.

Granger Smith and late son River. Granger Smith/Instagram

In the caption, the NFL star wrote, "Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘 #TGBTG #BIG2."

"Happy Second birthday my little Arrayah Sunshine! We love you so much! You are the completion to our family, the apple to our eyes," Jordanna captioned her tribute. "You've become the most fun, energetic, entertaining, sweet, kind, smart, precious little girl we could have ever dreamed of! Your big sis, big bros, and momma and daddy love you to the moon and back 💕 happy birthday Arrayah Sue 🌸."