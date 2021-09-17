Granger Smith Shares Photo of Baby Boy Maverick, 4 Weeks, with Sweet Nod to Late Son River

Granger and Amber Smith's son River Kelly died at the age of 3 after a tragic drowning accident in 2019

Maverick Beckham is holding a special keepsake of his late older brother close to his heart.

In the bittersweet photo, baby Maverick is nestled in a white blanket while holding a small red Lightning McQueen toy car in one of his hands.

"Momma's good looks, daddy's hair and big brother's favorite car," Granger writes.

Granger and Amber, 39, who are also parents to daughter London, 9, and son Lincoln, 7, welcomed their son Maverick on Aug. 20.

Since welcoming their fourth child, Amber has addressed the "hurtful" comments she and the country singer have received about their late son River.

In an Instagram Story last month, Amber shared several screenshots of criticism she had received, including an accusation that Amber and Granger were replacing River with their newborn baby.

"I never like to give these people more attention than they deserve, but it's a reminder that we live in a dark world, where people judge one another, and say the most hurtful, cruel things," Amber wrote.

"Please think before you type or speak your opinions," Amber continued. "The Bible tells us that the tongue is a fire — James 3:6 The tongue is also a fire,(A) a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body,(B) sets the whole course of one's life on fire, and itself set on fire by hell."