Granger Smith Says 'Life Is a Storm' 3 Months After 3-Year-Old Son River's Tragic Death

Granger Smith returned to Instagram to let his fans know why he had been less active on the platform in the months following the tragic death of his 3-year-old son River.

The country singer, 40, opened up about distancing himself from social media in a lengthy message nearly one month since his previous post.

“I haven’t said much on socials lately. It’s not that I don’t have anything to say, it’s more that most things just don’t seem important enough to share,” his caption began. “We all know that social media has become a mask…a highlight reel per say, that we can hide behind and appear to promote our best moments of our best days. Eh…that stuff doesn’t matter.”

In June, River tragically died in a drowning accident at home. The father of three shared the “unthinkable” news on Twitter and Instagram, revealing that “despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.” River was laid to rest on June 11.

In his latest post, Smith said his family’s YouTube channel is his preferred choice to connect with fans.

“That’s why I enjoy continuing The Smiths channel on YouTube because I can turn on the camera and talk like we’re just friends in the same room. No mask,” he said.

Granger’s wife, Amber Smith, has been using social media to connect with other parents who have dealt with immense loss, as well as to express her gratitude for their remaining children, son Lincoln Monarch, 5, and daughter London, 7.

“Amber has continued to post on her socials and I’m blown away by her ability to be so real, raw and engaging in her captions and pictures,” he said, explaining that he was going to let her “speak for both of us.”

“We certainly see the world with our masks off now. Each night I find myself looking out at faces in our crowd and thinking about all the different stories…all the hidden struggles. We need each other,” he added, before letting his fans know the silence wouldn’t be permanent as he has “bills to pay.”

He ended his post on an uplifting note, telling his followers that by accepting life’s challenges it becomes easier to appreciate the finer moments.

“All that said, know this: Life is a storm,” the star concluded his post. “Realizing that makes it easier to be grateful for the rays of sunshine.”

In June, Granger debuted a new tattoo while making his emotional return to the stage at the Country LakeShake music festival in Chicago. The tattoo consists of the name “River” written in large black script across the country musician’s right forearm.

“I can rest assured knowing that River’s assignment on earth was always intended for 1116 days and not only did he live it to the fullest, but he lived it loved by so many, including a mother, father, sister and brother who held nothing back and have no regrets on how much he felt that love,” he wrote in an emotional Instagram post in June.

“We should all be so blessed to be able to live like Riv,” he added.