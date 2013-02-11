Wiz Khalifa: I Want Amber To 'Stay Pregnant Forever'

"We watched The Business of Being Born with Ricki Lake and we just got inspired. We've got a pool, everything," explains Rose.

With only three weeks left until baby boy’s big arrival, Amber Rose and her fiancé Wiz Khalifa graced the red carpet in coordinated black and white ensembles during Sunday’s Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“[I’m feeling] good. It’s different, it’s weird,” Rose, 29, whose budding belly was front and center in her black floor-length Donna Karan gown, tells E! News.

“I want her to stay pregnant forever,” quips Khalifa, 25.

And while the couple are staying mum on their son’s name — “We haven’t told anybody,” says the dad-to-be — they’re not shy about sharing their birth plan.

“We’ve been taking classes, we got a doula, midwife — we’re going the whole thing,” says Khalifa, who adds he’s looking forward to taking part in the delivery process.

“I want to have a role in it, too. I wanted to get taken on a ride,” he admits.