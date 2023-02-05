Brandi Carlile's Wife and Daughters Adorably Introduce Her Performance at the 2023 Grammys 

The singer-songwriter and her wife Catherine have been married since 2012 and share daughters Evangeline and Elijah

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 11:38 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Elijah Carlile, Catherine Shepherd, and Evangeline Ruth Carlile speak during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Elijah Carlile, Catherine Carlile and Evangeline Carlile. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

In one of the sweetest moments of the 2023 Grammys, Brandi Carlile's wife and kids introduced the singer's electrifying performance of her hit song "Broken Horses."

Catherine Carlile, the Americana star's wife of 12 years, and their two daughters Evangeline, 8½, and Elijah, 4½, took to the Grammys stage to introduce Carlile's performance. Catherine stood between their two girls and proudly unveiled her wife as the next performer.

"Millions of viewers watching tonight fell in love with the next performer four years ago when she took the Grammys stage for the first time and delivered one of the most iconic performances in Grammy history," Catherine said, referencing Carlile's "The Joke" live performance that introduced new audiences to the singer-songwriter. "I was lucky enough to marry her more than a decade ago, so I was way ahead of you," she said cheekily.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

"It means the world to me to stand here tonight with our beautiful daughters by my side and introduce, in our humble opinion, one of the greatest, most authentic artists and human beings on the planet," Carlile's wife said to the crowd.

"Here to rock our faces off with 'Broken Horses' from the Grammy-nominated album In These Silent Days, my wife and their momma, Brandi Carlile," she said as their daughters leaned in and shouted their mom's name into the microphone.

Carlile performed her song "Broken Horses" which earlier in the night won best rock performance and best rock song.

Grammys red carpet couples
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepard. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The Grammy-winning artist and social activist met her wife over the phone in 2009, when Shepherd was working for Beatles singer Paul McCartney's charity. The pair met in person in 2010 and tied the knot two years later — with three separate wedding ceremonies. In between walking red carpets and attending charity events together, the pair welcomed two children, daughters Evangeline Ruth and Elijah.

Now, more than 12 years later, Carlile and Shepherd's relationship is still going strong. "She's my best friend," Carlile told Howard Stern in 2021. "Absolute best friend, and arch-rival, and the person that I love to be around the most, and the person I hate to leave a room, and the person I argue with late into the night."

On June 15, 2014, Carlile and Shepherd welcomed their first child, daughter Evangeline Ruth.

"Welcome to the world, kid!" Carlile wrote on Instagram when announcing her birth.

The couple used IVF treatments to get pregnant, harvesting Carlile's eggs for Shepherd to carry. Carlile later revealed to PEOPLE that she initially struggled with not being the one to carry Evangeline, but she eventually came to terms with her role. "I'm hoping people see through my story that there's no right or wrong way to evolve into a parenting role in either heterosexual or same-sex relationships," she said.

Carlile and Shepherd welcomed daughter Elijah on March 18, 2018. "But all the wonders I have seen, I will see a second time. I am the mother of Elijah," Carlile wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and a newborn Elijah.

Brandi Carlile, Evangeline Ruth Carlile and Catherine Shepherd arrives at the Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Onward" on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Unlike their first pregnancy, the couple used IUI treatment to get pregnant a second time.

While Carlile may be the more prominent singer of the pair, Sheperd has some singing chops of her own. Alongside a video of the couple dueting her song "You and Me on the Rock," Carlile penned a touching tribute to her wife. "Catherine Carlile is a musician, singer and songwriter above all things … but she's spent the last 12 years running a foundation, managing our careers and wrangling our wild daughters while traveling to every corner of the globe. Or as Catherine would say 'we've been living in a bloody pinball machine!' "

She added, "My life's goal is to make her sing more. So I somehow managed to persuade her to sing "You and Me on the Rock" with me live in front of IMAX audiences across North America. Turns out I was more nervous than her! There is no greater gift in life than to sing a song with the person you wrote it for."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Aaron Carter Life in Pictures - Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin visit 'The Kings Of Hustler Male Revue'
Aaron Carter Left Out of 2023 Grammys On-Air In Memoriam — but Included in Print Tribute
Quavo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Quavo Holds Up Takeoff's Chain as He and Maverick City Music Pay Tribute to Late Rapper at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards Style - Ingrid Andress, Shania Twain, Harry Styles
The Boldest Style Moments from the 2023 Grammys That You Can't Miss
Lisa Marie Presley grammy tribute
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Tops Off Androgynous Outfit with a Riding Crop While Presenting at the 2023 Grammys
Honoree Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt Perform 'Songbird' in Christine McVie Tribute at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Mary J. Blige TOUT
Mary J. Blige Serves Up Sexy Style in Skin-Baring, Cutout Gown at 2023 Grammys
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Petras Becomes First Trans Woman to Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy with Sam Smith
Grammys red carpet couples
Heidi Klum Wears Plunging Gold Gown for Glam Grammys Date Night with Husband Tom Kaulitz
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé (Finally!) Makes Glam Appearance at 2023 Grammys, Redefining the Meaning of 'Fashionably Late'
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Performs Nominated Hit 'As It Was' at 2023 Grammy Awards
65th GRAMMY Awards - Beyonce
'Very Grateful' Beyoncé Stuck in Grammys 2023 Traffic, Misses Collecting Awards as She Ties Record
An image of the late Loretta Lynn is projected on a screen while Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kacey Musgraves Performs 'Coal Miner's Daughter' in Tribute to Loretta Lynn at the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele
Adele Makes Stylish Return to the Grammys in Romantic Ruby Gown and Dazzling Diamonds
65th GRAMMY Awards - Anitta TOUT
Anitta Says the 'Victory' Is Being Nominated at the 2023 Grammys as a Brazilian Artist
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
DJ Khaled Says He's 'Living Proof That Dreams Come True' as He's Joined by Family at 2023 Grammys