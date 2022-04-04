Photos of Luna and Miles Stephens at the 2022 Grammy Awards with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's cuties got the VIP treatment (meeting BTS!) at Sunday night's Grammy Awards in Las Vegas
While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas Sunday night, John Legend mentioned kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, would be there to watch him perform, and sure enough, the cuties surfaced inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena with mom Chrissy Teigen.
The foursome got a family photo together during the show.
Luna was ready for the cameras while Miles was ... not quite having it.
Staying up late earned her a reward: Luna got to meet the guys of BTS with Mom and Dad. "actual BTS I die," Teigen wrote on Instagram.
Miles did stick around long enough to see his dad perform, a moment Teigen sweetly captured on video.
"oh dear!" Teigen captioned an adorable photo of the siblings in their snazzy Grammys outfits. (Legend posted his own take on the photo, saying he was "truly jealous" of his son's look.)