John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys
John Legend has some style competition!
On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3.
Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
"Truly jealous of Miles's look," Legend captioned the cute collage on Instagram.
For their big night out, Luna looked adorable in a sparkling pastel-colored dress while Miles rocked a teal Gucci blazer, Gucci loafers and a black bowtie.
"Miles' got it," Brooklyn Decker replied in the comments, while celebrity hairstyle Danielle Priano added, "Yeah Miles def outshines you!"
Earlier in the evening, Teigen, 36, shared a cute snap of her and her kids from inside the event.
In the photo, Teigen and Luna smile for the camera while Miles appears to be unamused, leaning over the back of his seat. The sweet moment was snapped just before Legend's performance.
The family also snapped a picture together that shows Teigen and Luna sweetly smiling while Legend flashes a smirk and Miles strikes a pose of his own.
Staying up late also earned Luna a reward: The little girl got to meet the guys of BTS with Mom and Dad. "Actual BTS I die," Teigen wrote on Instagram.
Legend and Teigen recently shared their hopes of expanding their family after suffering a pregnancy loss with son Jack in 2020.
Teigen first revealed via social media in February that she had begun IVF treatments. Legend then told PEOPLE last month that Luna and Miles "know we are trying, and they are excited."