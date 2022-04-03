"I know that when I go home tonight, I've got the best trophy in a little chunky monkey baby boy," Elle King tells PEOPLE of her 7-month-old son at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Elle King Loves That Her Son Has Transformed Her into a 'Much More Empathetic, Grateful Person'

Mom life is changing Elle King for the better.

During the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, the country star, 32, shared her favorite part of being a mom with PEOPLE red carpet hosts Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein.

"I love it. I love what he has transformed me into which is a much more empathetic, grateful person," said King, who welcomed son Lucky with fiancé Dan Tooker on, Sept. 1. She added, "I try to wake up every day and practice that gratitude attitude."

"I've always wanted to be a mom and he is the best gift. So I know that when I go home tonight, I've got the best trophy in a little chunky monkey baby boy," King said.

As for whether she's experiencing the more challenging aspects of motherhood, King said that her son is 7 months "so he's still kind of immobile. I don't really feel like I've had a lot of tough stuff yet until he's mobile. Ask me next year. Right now he's pretty chill. But I'm definitely going to be one of those moms with the backpack leash."

While on the red carpet, King donned a red Christian Siriano flared pants suit, along with a necklace that read "Lucky."

Pointing out her sentimental jewelry Parsons asked, "Are you lucky in Vegas? Is that your thing?"

"Hell no, it's my son's name," King said, adding, "I was born to lose, but I named my son Lucky so hopefully he's got a different shot in life."

King, who was nominated for best country duo/group performance for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert said "I was folding onesies and putting diapers away when I got a text saying 'congrats for being nominated.' " (The award went to TJ and John Osborne for "Younger Me".)

King first revealed she was pregnant last March after fertility issues and two pregnancy losses. She told PEOPLE at the time, "This is something that I have not only wanted since I could remember, but it's something that I have struggled with for a really long time. Every single day of this pregnancy is such a miracle."

"We found out on Christmas. I couldn't imagine a greater Christmas gift than a positive pregnancy test," King added.