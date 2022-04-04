Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Selfie with Luna and Miles from Inside the 2022 Grammys

Chrissy Teigen and her children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, struck a pose for a cute selfie at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen captured a cute moment with her two children from inside the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.

The cookbook author, 36, shared a cute snap of her and daughter Luna Simone, 5, along with son Miles Theodore, 3, from inside the event.

In the photo, Teigen and Luna smile for the camera while Miles appears to be unamused, leaning over the back of his seat. The sweet moment was snapped just before John Legend took the stage for a special performance to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine.

The family also snapped a picture together that shows Teigen and Luna sweetly smiling while Legend flashes a smirk and Miles strikes a pose of his own.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna, Miles Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Legend and Teigen recently shared their hopes of expanding their family after suffering a pregnancy loss with son Jack in 2020.

Teigen first revealed via social media in February that she had begun IVF treatments.

"hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."

Legend then told PEOPLE last month that Luna and Miles "know we are trying, and they are excited."

The EGOT winner also shared a message for those walking through a similar experience as him and Teigen, stating, "It's not easy."

"There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes," he said.

"And I think Chrissy's done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence."