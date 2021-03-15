Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Dance to Megan Thee Stallion to Celebrate Rapper's Grammy Wins

Megan Thee Stallion took home her first two Grammys on Sunday, for best new artist and best rap song — the latter alongside Beyoncé for "Savage Remix"

Megan Thee Stallion's fanbase just welcomed an extra dose of cuteness!

Serena Williams' daughter, Alexis Olympia, joined her mama for a TikTok dance party in honor of the rapper's multiple wins at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Donning their best awards-night glam — Williams, 39, in a tulle gown and Olympia, 3½, in an adorable pink princess dress — the two break it down to Megan's hit song, "Body."

The TikTok video, reposted to the athlete's Instagram feed, then cuts to a tennis court where the mother-daughter duo is joined by a group of people grooving to the hit tune alongside them.

"How we feel about these Grammy wins! Congratulations!" Williams captioned the video.

This isn't the first time Williams has paid rhythmic homage to Megan, 26, on the tennis court.

Back in December, she took a break between racket swings to get down to "Body," sharing a clip of the fun moment on her Instagram account.

And the "body"-respect feeling is mutual for Megan, née Megan Pete, who called Williams "the greatest athlete in any sport ever" in an opinion piece for The New York Times in October and defended the tennis star's outfit choice during the 2018 French Open.

"The fact that Serena Williams, the greatest athlete in any sport ever, had to defend herself for wearing a bodysuit at the 2018 French Open is proof positive of how misguided the obsession with Black women's bodies is," she wrote at the time.

Megan took home her first two Grammys on Sunday night, for best new artist and best rap song — the latter alongside Beyoncé for "Savage Remix."

The rapper also tore up the stage during an electric performance of "Body," "Savage" and, later, "WAP" alongside collaborator Cardi B.

"Thank you to my mama," she said from outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles after Lizzo announced her as the winner on Sunday's show. "She's not here with me today, but I know she's here with me in spirit and she always believed I could do this."