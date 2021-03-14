Mickey Guyton Calls Being a Mom to Son Grayson 'One of the Greatest Things I Will Ever Experience'

Mickey Guyton loves being a mom!

Ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the country star, 37, spoke with PEOPLE in 10's Andrea Boehlke about how she has been enjoying first-time motherhood and how she hopes to make her 4-week-old son Grayson proud with her historic nomination.

Guyton, who is the first solo Black female Grammy nominee in country music, earned her first-ever nod in the best country solo performance category for her autobiographical song "Black Like Me." If Guyton had won, the victory would have marked the first time a Black female artist had won a country music Grammy in nearly 50 years since "Fairytale" by The Pointer Sisters won for best country vocal performance by a duo or group in 1974.

Prior to music's biggest night, Guyton said her husband Grant Savoy has been helping out with baby duties so she can focus on her Grammys performance.

"My husband took over baby duty the last three days to make sure I got a full seven hours of sleep. But I still wake up at 4 a.m. when I hear him whimper, I'm like, 'Where is he?' I just want to be near him," the mom of one said, adding, "Being a mom is probably one of the greatest things I will ever experience."

And reflecting back on her birth experience in early February, Guyton also shared the most surprising part of welcoming her son. "You know birth, that is a very ... that's it's own thing that I was very surprised how much your body changes and those moments, and what you go through," she said. "People don't really talk about those first two weeks after you've given birth. That was like, very, very surprising."

As for the rewarding result, Guyton said it's been "awesome" to "just look at this baby's face that you held in your body for so long. There's no other better feeling."

The country star added, "So far, I think he's going to be a very calm, independent child. Like he definitely likes his autonomy. He's really sweet, he likes to eat. I think he's gonna be tall. He's really just a sweet, sweet baby."

Guyton, who will be performing her hit single "Black Like Me," also said her purpose in music has positively shifted to focus on her groundbreaking legacy for her son.

"Literally he is all I think about. And he's my reason. I'm doing all of this for him. I just want to make him proud," she explained. "And to make this world easier for him as he grows up and becomes a young Black man. I'm just obsessed with him if you can't tell, like really, really obsessed with him."

The Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

