Maren Morris Shares Details About Son Hayes' Upcoming First Birthday Party — and Its Sweet Theme

Maren Morris is gearing up for her son Hayes Andrew's hoppin' first birthday!

Chatting with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Jeremy Parsons ahead of Sunday's Grammy Awards — where she was up for best country song and also performed with John Mayer — "The Bones" singer revealed the sweet theme she and husband Ryan Hurd decided on for their baby boy's intimate celebration.

"Obviously, we're going to have a very just a family-oriented party — we can't do the full invitation thing," says Morris, 30, of holding Hayes' bash amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. "But we're gonna have a theme."

"I think we all want to do Peter Rabbit, 'cause that's the book I read to him since he was a newborn," she adds.

Maren Morris and son Hayes

One of Hayes' latest milestones is that he's "crawling" around right now — and his mama is just fine with this phase.

"He's so close to walking but I'm not in any rush on that, either, 'cause I'll be chasing him around even more," she jokes.

And her baby boy is out in Los Angeles with his mama at the moment, as her "co-pilot for the Grammy-week festivities."

Morris adds, "So that's such a cool first for me, as well, as a new mom. He's just perfection."

Morris and Hurd, 34, recently teamed up on Hurd's new single, the duet "Chasing After You," which they recorded in their basement.

"This song has been something that we've done a couple recordings of over the years and have never released it; we felt like it was time," Hurd recently told PEOPLE. "It's been really cool because I've had a creative relationship with Maren first, and then it became something else."

Maren Morris

He also spoke about their son, sharing, "He's really fun right before he goes to bed, so we always enjoy his last gasp of energy where he's just kind of a little delirious and trying to get it all out and he's really smiley. That's my favorite time of the day with him."

"He's almost standing," the proud dad added. "He doesn't ever like to sit still right now, so we're always chasing him around while he's crawling and keeping his fingers out of light sockets and whatnot. But yeah, he's just a really great little kid and it's been awesome to see every little step of his growth. But I will always just cherish this year for that reason."