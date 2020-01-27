Pregnant Maren Morris Skips 2020 Grammys for Babymoon 'Back at the Farm' in Tennessee

It looks like Maren Morris spent her first Grammy Awards as a mom-to-be not on the red carpet, but among nature!

On Sunday, the pregnant country star, 29, showed off her baby bump in a tan midi dress featuring a plunging neckline and cut-out section right below the bust.

She posed with her hand on her belly, gazing into the distance as she stood on a light-washed deck over a small body of water. The mom-to-be was flanked by two deck chairs and backed by a foggy forest landscape at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.

Morris also shared a similar image to her Instagram Story, as well as a photo of husband Ryan Hurd (with whom she is expecting a baby boy in March) posing at a lookout point, captioning it with, “A familiar view that never gets old.”

She captioned the post on her Instagram feed, “Back at the farm. #babymoon 🌙.”

The singer was nominated Sunday evening for best country duo/group performance with fellow Highwomen band member Brandi Carlile. (Dan + Shay took home the honor.) Morris previously won a Grammy for best country solo performance for "My Church" in 2017, and performed at last year’s awards show.

Two weeks prior to the Grammys, Morris shared a funny anecdote from her recent outing at a nail salon.

“Third Trimester Hormone Update: My nail lady said ‘your face doesn’t even look that fat’ and I genuinely teared up I was so touched,” Morris tweeted on Jan. 14.

Since announcing her pregnancy on Instagram in October, the singer has documented her changing physical transformation with fans and followers.

In addition, she has shown off her baby bump at several concerts and red carpet events, including the 2019 CMA Awards, where she won album of the year for GIRL.

Hurd, 33, previously told PEOPLE that the couple is “really thrilled” about becoming parents. “She’s going to be great,” he said in November of his wife as a first-time mom.

The 62nd Grammy Awards aired live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.