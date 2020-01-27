DJ Khaled Reveals Newborn Son's Name After Winning Best Rap/Sung Performance at 2020 Grammys

DJ Khaled (L) and Nicole Tuck Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Asahd‘s little brother has a name!

DJ Khaled shared during his acceptance speech for best rap/sung performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night that he and his partner of 11 years, Nicole Tuck, have chosen to call their second child Alealam.

“First of all, God is the greatest, thank you God,” began Khaled, 44, who accepted the award for “Higher” alongside John Legend. (The late Nipsey Hussle was also featured on the track.) “This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip hop.”

“I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago,” he continued, going on to share his newborn’s moniker and explaining, “It means ‘the world’ in Arabic.”

“And I also want to big up my other son, Asahd,” Khaled added of his older child, who turned 3 in October. “I love you so much. Daddy’ll be home [soon].”

Khaled announced his son’s birth on Jan. 20, through a series of photos of the new father of two posing in the hospital delivery room with Tuck’s physician, Dr. Jin.

“DR JIN said you ready 🤲🏽,” Khaled captioned the first picture of Dr. Jin — dressed in her scrubs — comforting the musician, who appeared stressed out.

A photo of Khaled praying with his eyes closed followed, as well as a picture of the "I'm the One" singer looking off in the distance, with Tuck’s hospital bed in the background.

Eventually, Khaled shared the good news with a picture of himself and Dr. Jin smiling and high-fiving. “THANK YOU ALLAH! HANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN! 🤲🏽,” he wrote, ending with one of his signature catchphrases: “ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Khaled and Tuck announced their baby on the way in mid-September with a video taken during Tuck’s sonogram appointment. “Asahd, look at your brother! That’s your brother,” Khaled said in the footage. “God is great.”

“Asahd, you’re about to have a brother,” the hitmaker later added.

“Daddy, another one,” the little boy said adorably in the clip, referencing his dad’s famous tagline.

The father of two added a heartwarming caption to the post: “All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.”

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.