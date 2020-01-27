Chris Brown Brings Daughter Royalty, 5½, to the 2020 Grammys — and She Loves the Camera!

Chris Brown and daughter Royalty David Fisher/Shutterstock

Royalty is a red carpet pro!

Chris Brown‘s 5½-year-old daughter stole the show on Sunday at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she walked the red carpet alongside her famous dad in a cream-colored sweater-and-skirt combo over a chic white blouse, finishing her glam look in black boots and lacy white socks. Brown, 30, wore a yellow and cream striped sweater and black trousers, his hair dyed half blue and half hot pink.

At one point, the "No Guidance" hitmaker started to walk away from the cameras — but Royalty stayed behind, adorably continuing to pose before Brown went back to take her hand and gently lead her away.

Brown is up for best R&B song for “No Guidance” (featuring Drake) at the ceremony, which is being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Chris Brown and daughter Royalty in 2017 Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Royalty’s megawatt smile is no doubt over her excitement at being with her dad for music’s biggest night, but she also recently took on the role of a lifetime: big sister!

Multiple outlets, including Page Six, reported in November that Brown and ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris had welcomed their first child together: a baby boy, whose name Brown later announced is Aeko Catori.

“11-20-2019,” Brown captioned a black-and-white image of himself looking down (presumably at his new son), while sharing the assumed birth date, on Nov. 22.

On the same day, Harris wrote on her Instagram Story, “I was in love, when I first saw you,” and topped her text off with a red heart emoji.

Brown shared his baby boy’s name and the first photos of his face in December, captioning a snapshot of the newborn fast asleep while wearing a striped onesie, “BABY AEKO ❤️.”

In a second post, Brown shared photos from the delivery room. The portraits included more photos of Aeko, as well as some of Harris, in the hospital after giving birth. The singer captioned the second post with a red heart emoji.

Tune into the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.