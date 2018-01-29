Two-Thirds of Lady Antebellum Attend Grammys: 'We Miss' Pregnant Hillary Scott

"If we're lucky enough to win, I guarantee she'll be at home screaming out loud," Charles Kelley told PEOPLE of Hillary Scott, who's due with twins soon

Hillary Scott may not be in attendance at the 2018 Grammy Awards, but she’s definitely there in spirit.

The Lady Antebellum singer’s bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood spoke to PEOPLE on the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C., admitting that Scott’s absence definitely left a noticeable gap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Our girl’s back at home. She’s due any second with twin girls. Couldn’t be more happy for her, but we miss her. We feel so weird without her on the red carpet,” said Haywood.

Adds Kelley of the mom-to-be, 31, “If we’re lucky enough to win, I guarantee she’ll be at home and she’ll be screaming aloud. We have our phones on vibrate in case she goes into labor.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

Image zoom Credit: Lady Antebellum/Instagram

Charles Kelley

Image zoom Credit: Hillary Scott/Instagram

Hillary Scott

FROM COINAGE: The Grammys in N.Y.C. 2018



The band was up for best country duo/group performance (which went to Little Big Town) and best country album, which Chris Stapleton nabbed. They won seven Grammys previously, and have been nominated a total of 13 times.

During the evening, Kelley and Haywood ensured Scott’s presence was felt, hilariously posing with a paper cut-out of their pregnant bandmate both ahead of and during the show.

Image zoom Credit: Hillary Scott/Instagram

Hillary Scott’s Instagram Story

RELATED VIDEO: Double the Joy! Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Reveals She’s Expecting Twins “Naturally”



Scott’s new additions will join a rapidly expanding Lady A family, including 35-year-old Haywood’s newborn daughter Lillie Renee, who was born Dec. 22.

“I just had a little boy, he just had a little girl – there’s a lot of kids in our world right now,” Kelley, 36, tells PEOPLE (his son Ward Charles turns 2 next month). “Going to tour with Darius Rucker – he has kids.”

Speaking with Billboard, he joked, “Put them all on the same bus together — that way, we’ll get some sleep.”