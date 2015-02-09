So Cute! Wiz Khalifa's Son Steals the Spotlight on the Red Carpet

Nick Jonas confessing his views on Valentine’s Day could have been the cutest moment on the Grammys red carpet.

But then Wiz Khalifa stepped out with his date for the night — his son! — and hearts melted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He’s a handsome guy,” Khalifa, 27, told E!‘s Giuliana Rancic.

Donning an Armani suit, Khalifa held his son, 2 next week, who didn’t hesitate to steal the spotlight from his father. “Look at that microphone, hello,” the rapper joked as the toddler took hold of the mic.

Image zoom

Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA

But Sebastian wasn’t the only person Khalifa invited to music’s big night.

“We’re just out here having fun. I brought my mom with me as well,” Khalifa, who’s nominated for best rap song and best rap album, said. “We’re just really excited, we’re celebrating. [We’re going to] just have a good time watching the performances.”

He added, “Never going to get these types of memories again so [I] figure I will share them with [Sebastian]. He can be part of it.”

Before the father-son pair arrived at the Grammys, Khalifa Tweeted a photo of the two putting their final touches on their ensembles. “We’re going to stunt,” he captioned the snapshot.

But technically this isn’t Sebastian’s first trip to the Grammys: In 2013, his mama Amber Rose showed off her baby belly at the awards show while pregnant with her son.