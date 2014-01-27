"Three to four fittings were mandatory," the expectant singer says of her Emilio Pucci gown.

Ciara Goes for the Gold at the Grammys

Image zoom

Christopher Polk/Getty

All gold everything!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ciara didn’t wait to the last minute to figure out what she was wearing to the Grammy Awards.

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Future this spring, chose her Emilio Pucci metallic dress months ago.

But it took a few try-ons — and a trip to Italy — to make sure it showcased all her new curves (and belly)!

“My good friend Peter Dundas did all kinds of fun things to make it happen,” Ciara told E!’s Guiliana Rancic on the red carpet. “Three to four fittings were mandatory.”



So how does the singer feel now that she’s well into her pregnancy?

“I feel really good, really comfortable. I [just] ate a club sandwich and fries.”

Obviously, this year’s Grammy prep is a lot different for the R&B songstress, including for her post-show performance.

“I’ve worked really hard, especially with my belly now,” she adds.