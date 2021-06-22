Prime Day Now Has Jaw-Dropping Deals on Graco Car Seats, Citi Mini Strollers, and More

Every once in a while, those littles do actually "sleep like a baby," and often they don't, which makes the Amazon Prime Day deals on high-tech baby monitors, complete with HD video as well as heart rate and oxygen monitors, all the more useful. And when you nursing parents want a break, you can't go wrong with some of the amazing breast pumps, like the hands-free Willow, available now at quite reasonable prices (especially when you consider just how precious that breast milk is).