Prime Day Now Has Jaw-Dropping Deals on Graco Car Seats, Citi Mini Strollers, and More
While so many Amazon Prime Day deals offer the promise of endless entertainment and self-improvement (for less!), when you're a parent or parent-to-be, you might be hoping to save on something a little more practical. You're in luck on day two of the big sale, as some of the best brands of car seats, strollers, and other big-ticket baby items are now available for huge discounts.
Whether you're looking for an infant car seat to bring home your new babe for the first time, or you have a toddler kicking and screaming that they're ready for a convertible booster, favorite brands like Graco and Britax have discounts of up to 40 percent off their products during this last sprint of Prime Day. These are car seats that have the highest ratings, both from customers and child-safety experts. When it's time to leave the car behind, you can choose from stroller brands like Baby Jogger, Chicco, and Jeep.
Every once in a while, those littles do actually "sleep like a baby," and often they don't, which makes the Amazon Prime Day deals on high-tech baby monitors, complete with HD video as well as heart rate and oxygen monitors, all the more useful. And when you nursing parents want a break, you can't go wrong with some of the amazing breast pumps, like the hands-free Willow, available now at quite reasonable prices (especially when you consider just how precious that breast milk is).
Many of these great Prime Day discounts are only available to Prime Members, so make sure you sign up for a free 30-day trial membership before you check out.
Best Amazon Prime Stroller Deals
Buy It! Graco Ready2Grow LX 2.0 Double Stroller, $175.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com
- Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Stroller, $215.99 (orig. $359.99)
- Chicco KeyFit Caddy Frame Stroller, $74.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Mompush Full-Size Standard Stroller With Bassinet, $343.99 (orig. $429.99)
- Graco FastAction Fold Jogger Travel System With Snugride 35 Car Seat, $215.99 (orig. $316.99)
- Jeep Arrow Travel Stroller by Delta Children, $103.99 (orig. $129.99)
- SpringBuds Baby Stroller Bassinet Carriage Combo, $364.27 (orig. $499)
- Evenflo Victory Jogging Stroller, $134.16 (orig. $167.70)
Best Amazon Prime Car Seat Deals
Buy It! Britax Marathon ClickTight Convertible Car Seat, $239.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
- Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat, $119.99 (orig. $211.99)
- Safety 1st Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, $111.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Britax Grow With You Harness-2-Booster Car Seat, $230.99 (orig. $329.99)
- EvenFlo LiteMax DLX Infant Car Seat, $109.30 (orig. $159.99)
- Maxi-Cosi Magellan XP All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, $244.99 (orig. $349.99)
Best Amazon Prime Baby Tech Deals
Buy It! Willow Wearable Breast Pump, $399.99 with coupon (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
- Sense-U Baby Breathing Monitor, $74.99 (orig. $99.99)
- ConicoBaby Monitor with Camera and Audio, $30.67 (orig. $49.99)
- Owlet Duo Smart Baby Monitor, $279.99 (orig. $399)
- Nova Baby Swing for Infants, $112.49 (orig. $149.99)
- Medela Freestyle Flex Breast Pump, $207.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Tommee Tippee Made for Me Double Electric Breast Pump, $104.12 (orig. $130.15)
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
