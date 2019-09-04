Parents Are Calling This Convertible Car Seat the “Car Seat of the Future” — and It’s on Major Sale Right Now

You want the best of the best for your new baby, but figuring out what products are truly worth the money seems like nearly an impossible feat — especially when there are so many options available to us (and so many that don’t come cheap).

While you’re likely to invest in tons of adorable clothing, toys, and gear for your newborn, they’ll grow out of it faster than you’d ever imagine. But, moms, let us introduce you to the one item parents say you absolutely need and will get years of use out of. Enter: The Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat. Parents love this car seat so much they’ve given it 4.8 out of 5 stars and left it over 1,800 raving reviews, with many calling it the car seat of the future — and for a good reason.

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $199.99 (orig. $269.99); walmart.com

As the name implies, the car seat is designed to last you forever, or at least until your child no longer needs to ride in it (the seat can accommodate children up to 57 inches and up to 120 pounds). With its four convertible modes, it easily transitions from a rear-facing infant car seat to a harness car seat to a high back booster car seat to a backless booster car seat — so there’s no need to worry about them outgrowing it! Plus, it has an easy-to-remove, machine-washable seat cover for those inevitable accidents, so you can continue to keep it clean throughout years of use. The car seat is also equipped with six reclining positions, so it’s as comfortable for your kid as it is convenient for you. Even more convenient is the easy installation process of the Graco car seat that’s thanks to its exclusive InRight LATCH.

Best of all is the fact that you can snag it on sale for only $200 right now at Walmart during the retail giant’s Best of Baby Month sale, which has incredible deals on top-rated baby products throughout the month of September. While $200 may still seem pretty pricey, the cost per use will save you in the long run. And there’s no better time to make the investment in this Graco Car Seat than when it’s on sale (as in, right now) — hurry and add it to your cart to see what all the fuss is about.