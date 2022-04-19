Grace Warrior Twins with Late Grandpa Steve Irwin While Meeting Beloved Cockatoo: 'Family Forever'

Bindi Irwin shared photos of her 1-year-old daughter Grace posing with the family bird, similar to throwback photos of herself and late father Steve Irwin

Grace Warrior is keeping the family traditions alive.

On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin shared a photo on Instagram showing off the moment her and husband Chandler Powell's 1-year-old daughter met the family's cockatoo, named Occa, at their Australia Zoo.

In the adorable snap, Grace is all smiles as she gazes at the bird beside her mom and grandma Terri Irwin. Bindi, 23, raved about her daughter twinning with her and her late father, also including throwback photos of herself and Steve Irwin posing with Occa.

"Family forever. 💛 These photographs brought me to tears," Bindi captioned the post. "Grace spending time with sweet Occa who we rescued over 20 years ago. Every time he talks to her, she beams with happiness."

Over the past year, Bindi has passed down her dad's love for wildlife to her daughter, often sharing photos of Grace spending time with the animals at the family's zoo. Steve Irwin (aka the Crocodile Hunter) was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

Bindi previously showed love to both her father and daughter Grace in January with a new tattoo. The star debuted the ink on her forearm, which reads "Graceful warrior," on Instagram.

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior'. That's how her name was born," she explained in the caption.

"This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom," she continued.

Prior to giving birth to Grace, Bindi told Entertainment Tonight that her father likely would have been a loving grandfather.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star said. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."

She noted that she'll always have documentaries and photos to give baby Grace a glimpse at who her grandfather was.

At the time, Bindi also said her daughter's nickname, Wildlife Warrior, was a tribute to her father in an interview with The Bump.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," the Animal Planet star explained.