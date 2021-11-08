Baby Grace Smiles with Mom Bindi Irwin in Christmas Sweater for First Holiday Family Photo Shoot

Baby Grace Warrior is gearing up for her first holiday season!

On Monday, Bindi Irwin, 23, shared a sweet photo to Instagram of her family wearing matching Australia Zoo holiday sweaters — except for her brother Robert Irwin, who Bindi joked "didn't get the memo."

In the cute snap, the new mom holds her 7-month-old daughter, who looks too cute while waving at the camera in her mini red sweater.

Next to Bindi is her husband Chandler Powell, 24, who wears a green holiday t-shirt and mom Terri Irwin, who matches baby Grace in a red sweater. Robert stands next to his mom in his usual khaki uniform while holding a koala.

"Clearly Robert didn't get the memo… 🐨🎄❤️," Bindi teased in the caption.

Over the weekend, baby Grace was all smiles during a day at the beach with her parents.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a sweet snapshot of her and baby Grace on Instagram. Sporting a blue and pink floral onesie and an olive-colored boonie hat, the little one couldn't help but flash her adorable grin while mom Bindi held onto her while strolling through the water.

"Our little sunshine absolutely loved beach day. 💛" Bindi captioned the blissful photo.

Powell also gave Instagram followers an inside look at the family's day out. This time, Grace underwent a wardrobe change. Along with a darling smile, she donned a cute, white onesie that read, "Catchin' Waves With Dad." The dad of one held his daughter in one arm, and a surfboard in the other.