Grace Warrior Is a 'Photographer in the Making' in Adorable Video from Mom Bindi Irwin
Grace Warrior has found a new hobby!
On Thursday, Bindi Irwin, 23, posted a cute video to Instagram of her 11-month-old daughter practicing her photography skills at the beach.
In the clip, Grace is mesmerized by the large camera positioned in the sand to film her dad Chandler Powell, 25, and uncle Robert Irwin, 18, surfing. The little girl, wearing an adorable blue bucket hat and a shirt with succulents, plays with the camera while sitting in a beach chair.
"Photographer in the making. Getting some shots of Dada and Uncle Robert surfing," Irwin captioned the video.
Earlier this week, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a heartwarming picture on social media featuring herself, Grace, her husband Powell and their dog, Piggy.
In the snap, Irwin engages in a chat with her daughter while holding her dog on her lap. Powell captured the sweet moment by taking a selfie with his family, who appear in great spirits.
"Chats with this cutie are the best," writes Irwin.
"Her little smile gets me every time❤️," Powell sweetly commented on the photo.
The pair welcomed Grace on March 25, 2021 — the same day they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Last week, in a joint Instagram post, Irwin and Powell shared a video of their daughter giggling while playing a round of peekaboo.
Grace hid behind a couch in the sweet clip, every so often popping her head up to surprise her parents. At the end of the video, Powell made a brief appearance to move one of the couch pillows to reveal Grace's smiling face.
"Peekaboo with the cutest. 💞," they captioned the video, set to Christina Perri's "You Mean the Whole Wide World to Me."