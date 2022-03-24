Grace Warrior is celebrating her special day with festivities at the Australia Zoo

Grace Warrior Is 1! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Honor Their Daughter on Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Grace Warrior!

The daughter of Bindi Irwin, 23, and Chandler Powell, 25, is celebrating her 1st birthday in Australia on Friday and was showered with love from her family.

"Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior. One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person," Irwin sweetly captioned a carousel of Instagram photos. "Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️."

Powell also shared a tribute to his adorable daughter on his own Instagram, writing, "It's been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you've been with us forever. I never knew I had so much love to give. Happy first birthday sweetheart❤️."

The Australia Zoo even celebrated Grace's big day with special festivities at the park.

"Happy birthday to Grace Warrior🎉 It has been wonderful watching you grow with our wildlife family and khaki crew," an Instagram post from the Australia Zoo read. "We can't wait to celebrate you today! P.S. Your favourite tortoises hope you have a great day too🐢💕."

Some of Friday's fun-filled activities include a crocodile feeding at the Crocoseum, a live performance with Bluey and Bingo, a safari challenge obstacle course, a clay workshop and free birthday cupcakes.

The zoo's newest playground, Camp Grace, named after the birthday girl, was also unveiled to the public.

Additionally, a hilariously cute video of the Australia Zoo animals wishing Grace Warrior a happy birthday was posted to the zoo's Instagram.

Earlier this week, Irwin shared an adorable video montage featuring footage of her daughter over the year as she prepared to celebrate her birthday.

"Our Grace Warrior is almost one and this year has been the greatest of our lives," she captioned the clip.

Along with Grace's birthday, Irwin and Powell also marked another milestone on Friday: their second wedding anniversary.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Marries Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo: 'Today We Celebrated Life'

"We had been planning for almost a year," Irwin told PEOPLE shortly after she and Powell tied the knot, reflecting on getting married right as the pandemic was starting. "But as soon as this all started happening, we had to look at different options to make sure everyone was safe."