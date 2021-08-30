"Our little sweetheart," first-time dad Chandler Powell writes of his daughter Grace Warrior

Grace Warrior, 5 Months, Is an 'Expert' Camper in Adorable New Photos from Mom Bindi Irwin

Grace Warrior is one happy camper!

On Sunday, new mom Bindi Irwin, 23, shared an adorable series of photos of her daughter Grace, 5 months, enjoying the outdoors during a camping trip.

The little girl is all smiles as she sits on the ground wearing an animal-print onesie, a rainbow bandana and a light pink hair bow.

"Grace Warrior * Camping Level : Expert 🌿," Bindi captioned the sweet post.

Chandler Powell, 24, who shares baby Grace with Bindi, commented on the photo, "Our little sweetheart❤️"

Over the weekend, Terri Irwin shared a loving snapshot to Twitter of her snuggling with her granddaughter Grace at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Australia.

In the photo, the 57-year-old grandma gazed lovingly at Grace, who was fast asleep on her chest.

"Snuggle time with beautiful Grace Warrior at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," Terri captioned the adorable image. "All the love."

"Absolutely beautiful. Best Bunny. ❤️ We love you so very much," Bindi commented.

Last month, Grace tagged along with Terri, Bindi and Powell as they released a group of rehabilitated sea turtles in honor of the matriarch's birthday. The family was all smiles in a series of photos Bindi posted from the event.

"Celebrating my beautiful mama's birthday by releasing five sea turtles back to the wild, after they were in care at our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital," she captioned her post on Instagram.