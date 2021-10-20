Grace Warrior, 6 months, is all smiles as she hangs out at the Australian Zoo with her dad Chandler Powell

Grace Warrior Enjoys Play Time with Zoo Animal in Sweet New Selfie with Dad Chandler Powell

Grace Warrior loves to meet her new zoo friends!

On Tuesday, new dad Chandler Powell, 24, shared an adorable selfie with his 6-month-old daughter as the two hung out with a water dragon at the Australia Zoo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet snap, Powell sits on the ground while holding baby Grace, both smiling for the camera while the water dragon gets in the frame. Grace, whom Powell shares with wife Bindi Irwin, 23, looks too cute in her animal onesie and floral bib while her dad wears his zoo uniform.

"When the water dragon looks like an actual dragon…" Powell writes.

Irwin reposted the selfie to her Instagram Story, adding a sticker that read, "Hello people"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a trio of new photos on Instagram showing Grace posing with a stuffed bunny as she happily stuck out her tongue for the camera. Irwin said the adorable smile is Grace's new habit every time she gets her picture taken.

"Our angel and sunshine every day. Always poking her tongue out when I get the camera to take her photo," the mom wrote in the caption. "Grace Warrior, I love you beyond description. 💛"

Powell commented, "That smile is the best part of every day! ❤️"

Irwin and Powell welcomed baby Grace on their one-year wedding anniversary this past March 25.