Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Mark Ronson — See Her Baby Bump!

Grace Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep, and Mark Ronson tied the knot in August 2021

By
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 01:39 PM
Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson attend W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are going to be parents!

The actress, 36, and the music producer, 46, are expecting their first baby together, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Gummer revealed the news Wednesday as she showed off her baby bump at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party in New York City.

Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep, put her bump on display at the event in a form-fitting red sweater dress which she paired with a matching red overcoat and strappy heels.

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2021, stepped out for the special 1972-themed party, where they were photographed together.

Reps for the couple have not commented on the pregnancy news.

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson attend W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The wedded couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in August, with Ronson sharing photos from a gorgeous romantic getaway and a throwback of the happy couple in formal wear.

"When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting Hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love," he wrote in the caption. "So now I guess I'm either someone who spouts Hallmark nonsense or I'm a freak anomaly of love."

"Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest," Ronson added.

Ronson revealed last September on his 46th birthday that he and Gummer had wed, sharing a black-and-white photo of their wedding day.

"To my truest love... out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love," Ronson wrote at the time. "I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)."

Ronson announced their engagement on his FADER Uncovered podcast in June 2021. "I got engaged last weekend," he said, revealing to guest Tame Impala that they shared their first kiss to the group's debut album InnerSpeaker.

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he said. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record."

