Model Grace Elizabeth Reveals Birth of Baby Boy Noah in Victoria's Secret Campaign: 'So Honored'

Grace Elizabeth says she and husband Nicolas Krause decided to keep the pregnancy private to give their son the "love and attention he needed to grow without outside eyes or expectations"

Grace Elizabeth is a mom!

The model, 24, revealed Tuesday that she was pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy named Noah, her first child with husband Nicolas Krause, whom she married in March 2020. The announcement came in a glimpse of a new Mother's Day campaign from Victoria's Secret, in which she shows off her baby bump — one day before her son's arrival.

"I write this teary eyed; with a smile from ear to ear. Today we announce our little man to the world... world meet Noah," she writes on Instagram sharing an image from the photoshoot.

"I kept private about the pregnancy because I wasn't ready to share him with the world just yet; my best kept secret," adds Elizabeth. "My husband and I really just wanted to live in those precious moments and give our unborn baby the love and attention he needed to grow without outside eyes or expectations. Just us. And it was absolutely beautiful."

She says during the interview portion of the Victoria's Secret while 9 months pregnant, she "cried and that's when it really hit me — he was on his way. After 9 months of carrying him around in my belly I was finally going to hold him in my arms, look into his eyes, and hold his little hands."

"My life was about to change forever," she continues. "I was going to be a mom; and there would be Mother's Day cards, drawings on the fridge, crayon marks on the walls, dinosaur bandaids, and so many more treasures ... Sure enough as soon as I arrived on set I started having contractions, they were 10 minutes apart and by 5 p.m. the next day Nico and I checked into the hospital where our beautiful boy was born 18 hours later."

Describing the moment she met her baby boy, Elizabeth says she "can't explain what that moment feels like when you first see your child. The seconds it took for him to go from the doctors hands to my arms felt like ages. It was like the whole room fell silent and everything blurred expect my sons face and my breathing."

"In that moment my heart grew 6lb and 11oz. I pressed my cheek against his head and told him how proud I was of him, the journey was done and now that mommy had him in her arms he had nothing to worry about," she says. "I promised I would always be right by his side, to hold him when he felt weak, to guide him as he grew, to shower him with love and tenderness, to teach him to be kind, strong, and courageous, and most of all there would never come a day where he doubts how much I love him; for he will see, hear, and feel my unconditional and everlasting love every single day."

She adds, "We are so proud and so honored to be his parents❤️"