Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Expecting First Child with Pro Hockey Player Brad Richardson

The 35-year-old actress shared a photo of her baby bump to Instagram Wednesday

Surprise — Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr is pregnant!

Szohr, 35, announced that she is expecting with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Full of joy!" the actress wrote in the caption for a black-and-white photo of herself with boyfriend Brad Richardson, a professional hockey player.

In the sweet snapshot, Szohr appears to laugh as she wears a fitted tank showing off her baby bump as Richardson peers down at her belly.

Szohr shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, adding "Surprise!"

The post was quick to garner lots of attention from other celebrities offering their congratulations.

"Yayayayayayyyyy!" wrote actress Claire Holt in one comment, as Zoey Deutch added, "love you guys!"

"Best news of 2020," commented Jonathan Tucker, while Eiza González offered, "CONGRATULATIONS 🎈🎉 🔥❤️👏🏼"

Szohr has often posted about her relationship with Richardson on social media, sharing a sweet tribute to the athlete in January.

"My beach bum baby! 🌊✨😉 I am thankful for you today and everyday!" she wrote alongside a beachside selfie with Richardson. "I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn’t mean I have to post it & share it... but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart:) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him!"

The Arizona Coyotes player seems to have first appeared on Szohr's Instagram grid in April of last year, when the actress shared a photo of the duo wearing cowboy hats at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

"This is 🇺🇸 :) ❤️🤠💙 #stagecoaching" she captioned that photo.