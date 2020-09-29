"The face I get when I am late with his porridge ... " Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana captioned the hilariously grumpy snapshot of their youngest child

Scowl Check! Gordon Ramsay's Baby Is Spitting Image of Dad in Grumpy Pic: 'Like Father, Like Son'

Oscar James may be only 17 months old, but he's got his dad's signature attitude down pat.

Gordon Ramsay shared an adorable image of his youngest child to Instagram on Monday, looking not too happy at the person behind the camera as he sat at a table, waiting to be served.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The second photo in Ramsay's slideshow showed the celebrity chef, 53, pulling a similar expression, with his eyebrows pulled together in what could pass as considerable consternation.

"Good morning like father like son ... " Ramsay wrote alongside the hilarious post.

His wife Tana also shared the snapshot of Oscar, captioning it, "The face I get when I am late with his porridge ... "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Oscar clearly has the emotional prowess required for whipping sub-par kitchens into shape, it's possible he might choose quite a different career path than his famous father.

Back in May, Ramsay shared a video of his baby boy kicking a soccer ball through a patch of grass until he eventually picked it up and continued walking.

Many of Ramsay's followers applauded his son for his athletic skills, including Robbie Keane, a retired Irish professional soccer player, who commented several hand clapping and flame emojis.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley Steps Out with Three Lookalike Daughters in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Aside from his regular career duties and those he has as a doting father of five, Ramsay and his production company are currently working on a new ″travel adventure series for a major network,″ and are casting 16- to 21-year-olds with a passion for food and culture to join him.

″The show will involve some extraordinary challenges in some of the most beautiful countries," Ramsay said in a video shared to Studio Ramsay's Twitter last month. ″So, guess what? We're looking for talented young people, with a passion for food, adventure and have a strong curiosity to experience and discover new cultures.″

Alongside the clip, the studio wrote, ″We're excited to announce an amazing opportunity for 16-21 year olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination. Desire to explore the world combined with a passion for adventure and food is a must!"