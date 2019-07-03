Day Date with Dad! Gordon Ramsay and His 'New Best Mate,' Son Oscar, Take a 'Walk in the Park'

Gordon Ramsay and his baby boy are enjoying the great outdoors!

The celebrity chef, 52, took Oscar James (who turns 3 months old on Thursday) to the park for a recent father-son outing, where they spent some time in the summer sun.

As seen in a pair of photos shared to his Instagram account, Ramsay touted his baby boy around in a BABYBJÖRN carrier for the special bonding session.

“Walk in the Park with my new best mate! @oscarjramsay,” he captioned the fun post.

Ramsay and his wife Tana welcomed Oscar, their fifth child, on April 4, the Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted star announced on Instagram at the time alongside his then-newborn’s first photographs.

His adorable post contained photos of himself and Tana with their son in the hospital, plus a smattering of snapshots of his wife kissing and gazing adoringly at the new addition.

“After 3 baftas and one Emmy … finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx,” Ramsay captioned the post.

The chef and his author wife, 44, are also parents to 17-year-old Matilda, a.k.a. “Tilly”, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Megan, 21.

Since his birth, Oscar has gotten quite a taste of the family’s adventurous lifestyle, from being part of his big brother Jack’s cheering section as he geared up to run the London Marathon to accompanying his dad at work.

“Daddy took me to visit his flagship restaurant for the first time! I loved it so much it was so exciting !!” read the caption alongside a May 12 photo on Oscar’s own Instagram account, showing Ramsay kissing his baby boy in the kitchen of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London.

“I even wore my sous chef baby grow😄,” the caption continued, referring to the “Junior Sous Chef” onesie Oscar wore for the culinary session. “Hopefully one day he will let me eat there 💙”