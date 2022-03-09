Gordon Ramsay shared adorable photos of his 2-year-old son Oscar smiling after getting a fresh cut

Gordon Ramsay's Son Oscar, 2, Looks Just Like Dad After New Haircut: 'Like Father Like Son'

Gordon Ramsay's little boy is truly his mini-me.

The 55-year-old celebrity chef shared a series of photos to Instagram Wednesday featuring his 2-year-old son Oscar debuting an adorable new haircut — styled just like his dad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snaps, Oscar is all smiles as he holds a blow dryer, showing off his fresh cut.

"New hair cut ! like father like son @oscarjramsay," Ramsay captioned the post.

Ramsay's wife, Tana, later teased in the comments of the post, "I think he looks just like me….😂❤️"

Oscar's new hairdo also got some love from his siblings Holly, 22, and Megan, 23, who replied with heart-eye and star-eye emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gordon Ramsay Credit: Gordon Ramsay/Instagram

Oscar is really shaping up to be just like his dad. Last month, Ramsay let his followers know that his son is going to follow in his footsteps as host of his hit cooking competition show, Hell's Kitchen, sharing photos on Instagram after bringing Oscar onto the show's set.

Ramsay, who is preparing for season 21 of Hell's Kitchen, captioned the post hinting that Oscar will one day take over as host of his beloved show in the future.

"Hells Kitchen season 45 host spent time on set today with the old host ! Welcome to Hells Kitchen son @oscarjramsay don't mess it up please ! Dad x" he wrote.

Gordon Ramsey Credit: Gordon Ramsey/Instagram

Ramsay also shared photos of the father-son duo bonding during a trip to the beach while on a family vacation in the Maldives in January.

The chef and his son wore matching swim trunks as they smiled and walked hand-in-hand along the water. In other pictures, the proud dad lifted the toddler into the air before carrying him on his shoulders.