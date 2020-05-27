Gordon Ramsay Shares Video of Son Oscar Kicking a Soccer Ball: 'Not Bad at 13 Months!'

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana welcomed Oscar, their fifth child together, in April 2019

Gordon Ramsay has a little soccer star in the making!

The celebrity chef, 53, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday of his son Oscar James, who turned 1 last month, kicking a soccer ball on the grass.

Ramsay recorded Oscar from behind as the 13-month-old kicked the ball through the grass until he eventually picked it up and continued walking.

">Not bad at 13 months! Right footed also..... @oscarjramsay@socceraid 2036 !!!," Ramsay captioned the sweet post.

Many of Ramsay's followers applauded his son for his athletic skills, including Robbie Keane, a retired Irish professional soccer player, who commented several hand clapping and flame emojis.

Ramsay and his wife Tana welcomed Oscar, their fifth child together, on April 4, 2019, the Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted star announced on Instagram at the time alongside his then-newborn's first photographs.

The adorable post contained photos of Ramsay and Tana with their son in the hospital, plus a smattering of snapshots of his wife kissing and gazing at the new addition.

"After 3 baftas and one Emmy … finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx," he captioned the post.

The chef and his author wife, 45, are also parents to 18-year-old Matilda, a.k.a. "Tilly", twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Megan, 21.

Since his birth, Oscar has gotten quite a taste of the family's adventurous lifestyle. Last July, Ramsay took Oscar, who was 3 months old at the time, to the park for a father-son outing.

As seen in a pair of photos shared to his Instagram account, Ramsay touted his baby boy around in a BABYBJÖRN carrier for the special bonding session.