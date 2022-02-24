Gordon Ramsay shared adorable photos of his 2-year-old son Oscar visiting the set of his hit cooking show, Hell’s Kitchen, ahead of its upcoming 21st season

Gordon Ramsay Says Son Oscar, 2, Will Host Hell's Kitchen Season 45: 'Don't Mess It Up Please'

Like father, like son!

Gordon Ramsay is already preparing his 2-year-old son Oscar to follow in his footsteps as host of his hit cooking competition show, Hell's Kitchen. On Thursday, the British celebrity chef, 55, shared a few photos on Instagram after bringing Oscar onto the show's set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet photos, Ramsay shows his little boy around the kitchen, carrying him on his shoulders. Other snaps show the toddler smiling in front of an old chef's photo from the show.

Ramsay, who is preparing for season 21 of Hell's Kitchen, captioned the post hinting that Oscar will one day take over as host of his beloved show in the future.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gordon Ramsey instagram Gordon Ramsey

Left: Credit: Gordon Ramsey/Instagram Right: Credit: Gordon Ramsey/Instagram

"Hells Kitchen season 45 host spent time on set today with the old host ! Welcome to Hells Kitchen son @oscarjramsay don't mess it up please ! Dad x" he wrote.

Last month, Ramsay also shared a few photos bonding with his little boy as they rang in the new year with a tropical family vacation in the Maldives.

In the snaps, he and Oscar wear matching swim trunks as they smile and walk hand-in-hand along the water. In other pictures, Gordon lifts his son into the air before carrying him on his shoulders.

"Little Man Big Man Happy New Year lots of love from all the Ramsay's ❤️," he captioned the post.

Gordon Ramsey Instagram Credit: Gordon Ramsey/Instagram

Ramsay is also father to Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 22, and Tilly, 20, whom he shares with wife Tana.

The celebrity chef and his wife previously enjoyed an abundance of quality family time as their brood quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with dad even joining Tilly for some TikTok shenanigans.

"The bond has felt like cramming 10 vacations all at once, handed on a plate, and garnished with parsley," he told PEOPLE in December 2020.