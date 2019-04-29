Gordon Ramsay Shares Photo of Oldest and Youngest Sons Before 19-Year-Old Runs London Marathon

Gordon Ramsay‘s sons are each others’ biggest supporters!

The celebrity chef, 52, shared a snapshot of his two boys to Instagram over the weekend that showed 19-year-old Jack holding his 3-week-old baby brother Oscar James in one arm.

Jack was outfitted with a big smile and in running attire, with a tank top that showed his support for the London-based Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity. Baby Oscar was snug in a long-sleeved white newborn outfit.

“Wishing my best mate @_jackrams3y_ the best of luck tomorrow running the #londonmarathon !” Ramsay captioned the image. “I’m so proud that it’s his second time at only 19 !!! With @oscarjramsay as your newest supporter I know you got this !!!”

“And help Jack raise funds for @greatormondst by donating in the link in my bio Gx,” added the proud father.

The same photograph shared to Oscar’s own Instagram account read in the caption, “My big brother is running the london marathon tomorrow !! Please help him raise money for great ormond street by clicking the link in my bio!!💜💙 #goodluckjack“

Ramsay and his wife Tana welcomed baby Oscar, their fifth child, on April 4, the MasterChef Junior judge announced on Instagram alongside his newborn baby boy’s precious first photographs.

His adorable post contained photos of himself and Tana with their son in the hospital, plus a smattering of snapshots of his wife kissing and gazing adoringly at the new addition.

“After 3 baftas and one Emmy … finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx” Ramsay captioned the post.

Ramsay announced in a sweet Instagram video on New Year’s Day that he and his wife were expecting again, more than two years after a devastating loss.

He enlisted the help of their four children — Matilda, 17, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Megan, 20 — to break the news. The siblings appeared in the video first, wishing everyone a Happy New Year individually.

Lastly, Tana graced the camera, sporting a wide smile and showing off her baby bump.

The chef captioned the clip with a simple message — “Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s” — while Tana wrote alongside the same video, “Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news … 🙏🏼”