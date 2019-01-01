Gordon Ramsay and his family rang in the new year with a boom — a baby boom!

The 52-year-old chef and television personality announced in a sweet Instagram video on Tuesday that he and his wife Tana are expecting their fifth child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He enlisted the help of their four children — Matilda, 17, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Megan, 20 — to break the news. The siblings appeared in the video first, wishing everyone a Happy New Year individually.

Last, Tana graced the camera, sporting a wide smile and showing off her baby bump.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Tana Ramsay Gordon Ramsay/Instagram

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay Even Critiques His Daughter’s Cooking: “He’s Really Tough on Me”

He captioned the clip with a simple message: “Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s.”

Added Tana alongside the same video, “Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news … 🙏🏼”

The announcement came less than a day after Ramsay wished the twins a happy birthday on social media. He shared a throwback photo of the siblings as children on Twitter, joking, “Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party !!!”

“Tonight enjoy your birthday … love dad x,” Ramsay added.

Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party !!!! Tonight enjoy your birthday…. love dad x pic.twitter.com/2w4qXcIuZa — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) December 31, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay Says He Lost Over 50 Lbs. to Save His Marriage: “It Was a Big Wake-Up Call”



In June 2016, Ramsay opened up on Facebook about the “devastating weekend” his family had recently surrounding Tana’s last pregnancy, when they lost their baby boy at five months along.

“We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes,” he wrote.

“I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done. Gx,” Ramsay concluded the heartfelt post.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay Is Giving “This Vegan Thing a Try” Months After Mocking PETA

Although it’s too early to tell whether the new little one will have their father’s cooking skills, Ramsay has already shown that he doesn’t go easy on his family in the kitchen.

Matilda revealed as much last year during a talk show appearance promoting her first cookbook, Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover.

“He’s really tough on me, yeah. He definitely is,” she told the hosts of her jokester dad. “My recipes are kind of, like, if you don’t have one of the ingredients, it’s not a big deal. But with Dad’s, if you don’t have one of the ingredients, like, it doesn’t work as well. His is a lot more fussy.”