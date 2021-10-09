Gordon Ramsay, 54, and Wife Tana, 47, Have 'Discussed' Having Another Baby: 'Oldest Dad at School'

"She's not pregnant, but we are contemplating," Gordon Ramsay said of wife Tana, as he revealed they're thinking of having a sixth child

Gordon Ramsay is quite the family man.

The celebrity chef, 54, revealed that he and wife Tana have discussed potentially having a sixth child.

"She's not pregnant, but we are contemplating," he told the Daily Mail, after joking that Tana, 47, is "four months pregnant."

"We discussed having another baby. I said it was a great idea," Gordon recounted. "She said: 'Well, let's start planning.' So I'm like: 'Oh my god, just pause for two seconds. I'm going to be the oldest dad at school, what's going to happen on sports day?' "

"But it's something we'd still consider, because it's been such a joy spending time with Oscar. Just watching his first walks on the beach at Daymer Bay. Watching his first little mouthfuls of food. It has kept us super-active and made us better parents."

The chef told the outlet people already mistakingly think he is a grandfather.

"You walk on the beach and there's Oscar on Jack's shoulders and someone says: "How old is your son?" Jack freaks out and says: "No, this is my little brother. There's the dad." They see me and they're like: "Oh s––." That's funny, though. I can take that stuff, don't worry.'

Tana isn't ready to rule out another child either. "Oh my gosh. Never say never," she said. "I think I'll want kids forever, but in all honesty, I'm just enjoying what we have and I don't think it would be right to push my luck, because we are so blessed."

Tana has praised Gordon for supporting her during the devastating loss. "Gordon was amazing, and he's always been one to talk about everything and he was very good at sort of talking it out of me and never making me feel that, 'Oh, you know, maybe we shouldn't talk about it,'" she said last November to U.K. outlet Metro.

Gordon and Tana previously enjoyed an abundance of quality family time as their brood quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with dad even joining Tilly for some TikTok shenanigans.

"The bond has felt like cramming 10 vacations all at once, handed on a plate, and garnished with parsley," he told PEOPLE in December.