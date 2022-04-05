Gordon Ramsay Celebrates Son Oscar's 3rd Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'Gorgeous Young Man'

The MasterChef star, 55, marked the joyous occasion by sharing an adorable baby photo of his son on Instagram on Monday with his 13.5 million followers.

Ramsay's wife, Tana, also shared a loving birthday post in honor of the toddler's big day. Alongside a collection of photos showing Oscar's full head of blonde hair throughout the years, she wrote, "How on earth did we get to 3 years old already?! You are such a blessing and a joy, you crazy little person, looking back at these pictures is so amazing xxxxxxxx."