Gordon Ramsay Celebrates Son Oscar's 3rd Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'Gorgeous Young Man'
Gordon Ramsay's family is celebrating little Oscar's 3rd trip around the sun!
The MasterChef star, 55, marked the joyous occasion by sharing an adorable baby photo of his son on Instagram on Monday with his 13.5 million followers.
"Happy 3rd Birthday to this gorgeous young man," Ramsay captioned the post, which also featured a recent professional shot with his son.
Ramsay's wife, Tana, also shared a loving birthday post in honor of the toddler's big day. Alongside a collection of photos showing Oscar's full head of blonde hair throughout the years, she wrote, "How on earth did we get to 3 years old already?! You are such a blessing and a joy, you crazy little person, looking back at these pictures is so amazing xxxxxxxx."
Last month, the toddler cut his hair short, opting for a style that closely resembles his father's look. "New hair cut ! like father like son," the proud dad captioned a picture of Oscar on Instagram, tagging his account.
RELATED VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay Says His 'Best Meal' Was the One He Made for Princess Diana
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Tana jokingly added in the comments section, "I think he looks just like me….😂❤️," while sisters Holly and Megan commented with heart-eye and star-eye emojis, respectively.
The father-son duo looked like two peas in a pod in a recent photo set shared on the chef's page. Ramsay posted a side-by-side photo of him and his son followed by a black-and-white picture of the pair in which Oscar held a small briefcase.
"My new sous chef ready for work," Ramsay captioned the post.