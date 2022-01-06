The celebrity chef celebrated the new year with his family in the Maldives

Gordon Ramsay and Son Oscar, 2, Twin in Matching Swim Trunks at the Beach: 'Little Man Big Man'

Gordon Ramsay is soaking up the sun with his "little man."

The celebrity chef, 55, rang in the new year while on a tropical vacation with his family in the Maldives. In a series of sweet photos posted to Instagram, he poses with his son Oscar, 2½, as they walk on the beach together.

In the snaps, Gordon and Oscar wear matching swim trunks as they smile and walk hand-in-hand along the water. In other pictures, Gordon lifts his son into the air before carrying him on his shoulders.

"Little Man Big Man Happy New Year lots of love from all the Ramsay's ❤️," he captioned the post.

Gordon is also father to Megan Ramsay, 23, HollyAnna Ramsay, 22, Jack Scott Ramsay, 22, and Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay, 20, who he shares with wife Tana Ramsay.

The chef recently celebrated Christmas with his family, posting a group photo on Instagram as they coordinated in wintry pajamas. In the picture, Gordon and Oscar wear matching, hooded navy onesies while his wife and three daughters wear all red.

"Merry Christmas from all the Ramsays," he wrote in the picture's caption. "Enjoy this special time lots of love Gordon."

Jack, who is Holly's fraternal twin, was missing from the family fun. Last October, Gordon revealed Jack — after attending Dulwich College and Exeter University — had joined the Royal Marines.

"Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man," Gordon wrote on Instagram. "Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today. Congrats on joining @royalmarines, what amazing achievement."

The Ramsays holiday together came a few days after Holly revealed on Instagram that she was celebrating a year of sobriety after previously struggling with alcohol addiction.

"Today marks one year without alcohol," she wrote on Dec. 21. "That is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would have been through half of what I have. I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn't improving my mental health — which for me, comes first."

Her post was met with support from her community of followers, including her father Gordon and her sister Tilly.