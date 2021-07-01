Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Is 'Scared' Son Elijah, 14 Months, Is Her 'Mini-Me'

"If y'all only knew how scared this makes me," Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi jokes of Elijah having the same stare as her when she was a toddler

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is slightly frightened that her baby boy might be her duplicate.

On Wednesday, the Shahs of Sunset star, 39, shared a side-by-side comparison of her 14-month-old son Elijah Javad and a throwback photo of herself at around the same age. Both appeared to have an identical stare into the camera — which struck fear inside Gharachedaghi.

"Lawwwd Jeeeezus! My mini me ❤ If y'all only knew how scared this makes me for what's to come with that stare lol!" she captioned the Instagram post.

Speaking with PEOPLE in May, though, the reality star said it is a "blessing" that her little boy is the "most calm, chill baby that I could have ever prayed for."

Gharachedaghi, who welcomed Elijah on April 27, 2020, following a difficult and life-threatening journey to pregnancy, said her son is "just so happy and easygoing, and nothing bothers him too much."

"He's a social butterfly," she added, teasing, "He is who I am when I'm high, when I'm just chill and happy. He's just a forever mood like that, naturally. It's just an amazing thing."

The Bravo star raved that every moment of being a mom to her son is "awesome," and that she "can't stop staring" at him. "It's something I wanted my whole life. I never wanted marriage or to be rich or anything. I wanted to be a mom and I did that, and I have an amazing son," she said.

While Gharachedaghi is over the moon about being a mom, the role has challenged her to make a "big shift" in her life.