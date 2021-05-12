Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Jokes Son Elijah, 1, Is 'Who I am When I'm High'

"He's just so happy and easygoing and nothing bothers him too much," Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi tells PEOPLE of her son Elijah Javad

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is finding some hilarious similarities between her and her baby boy.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Shahs of Sunset star, 39, opens up about life as a new mom to 1-year-old son Elijah Javad, sharing that it is a "blessing" that her little boy is the "most calm, chill baby that I could have ever prayed for."

Gharachedaghi, who welcomed Elijah in April 2020 following a difficult and life-threatening journey to pregnancy, says her son is "just so happy and easygoing and nothing bothers him too much."

"He's a social butterfly," she adds, teasing, "He is who I am when I'm high, when I'm just chill and happy. He's just a forever mood like that, naturally. It's just an amazing thing."

The star raves that every moment of being a mom to her son is "awesome," and that she "can't stop staring at him."

"It's something I wanted my whole life. I never wanted marriage or to be rich or anything. I just, I wanted to be a mom and I did that, and I have an amazing son," she says.

While Gharachedaghi is over the moon about being a mom, the role has challenged the reality star to make a "big shift" in her life.

"You can never afford to have an irresponsible moment that could jeopardize something. And for someone like me, who lived my life on the edge of everything, I was in so much trouble just doing whatever I wanted to do. It's a big shift because I know that everything I do has a repercussion," she explains.

Gharachedaghi says she is "so excited for people to see a different side" of her in the upcoming season of Shahs of Sunset, premiering May 16.

"It took me almost 40 years to get to where I am right now, so it's a new side for me to see of myself too. When I'm going to watch it on TV, I'm excited to see that because I'm not in the same place that I was before. I'm not into the drama. I have a son, I have businesses ... it's pretty cool," she shares.

While the star assures fans she is still "dead center" in the events of this season, she says she wasn't as focused on the drama when filming.

"My mind is not thinking, 'What are they thinking about me? What are they about to say about me or do I need to pop off on someone?' It was like, here's my baby, look at my beautiful son. I worked so hard to have this miracle, and you don't even think about the drama," she admits.

PEOPLE first broke the news of Gharachedaghi's pregnancy back in October 2020.

"I can't wait to give this child a life of unconditional love without judgment, the same way my mom has shown me my whole life," she said of motherhood at the time. "I just wish she could teach me how to cook! I still haven't figured that out yet …"

Though Gharachedaghi was happy to reach this milestone, getting there wasn't easy.

She used a sperm donor and completed a round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) in August 2020, but nearly lost her life after her first successful embryo transfer in the spring led to an ectopic pregnancy that required emergency surgery and the removal of both fallopian tubes. She has been told this was likely due to her rheumatoid arthritis.

"What I went through a couple of months ago is so traumatizing," she told PEOPLE, adding that "it's still very scary."