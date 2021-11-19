Golf Pro Jordan Spieth and Wife Annie Verret Announce Arrival of First Baby: 'Feeling Blessed'

Jordan Spieth is a dad!

The golf pro, 28, took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the arrival of his and wife Annie Verret's first baby, revealing that the couple's son was born four days prior on Nov. 14.

"Sammy Spieth born 11/14," Spieth wrote on the social media platform alongside an adorable picture of Sammy's tiny hand clutching his finger, adding, "Mama and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!"

The 12-time PGA Tour champ also posted the same picture to his Instagram with the same caption, which garnered thousands of likes from fans, friends and fellow athletes.

News of Verret's pregnancy first made the rounds in early September when she accompanied her husband at the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Although the couple didn't make a public announcement about her pregnancy, Spieth revealed, according to PGATour.com, that he just expected people to notice eventually, as her baby bump was "something you can't hide now that we are close."

"We weren't like hiding it or anything like that, it was just more private life," Spieth explained to GolfChannel.com. "Yeah, very excited. She feels great, that's the No. 1 priority and everything's going smoothly."

The couple, who have been together since high school, have kept their personal life mostly private. However, in December 2017, the Golf Digest Twitter account revealed that the two had gotten engaged, posting a picture of Verret showing off her engagement ring.

Spieth has also been open about how his family, as well as his faith, are of the utmost importance in his life, as he explained in a press conference in 2017.