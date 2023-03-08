Goldie Hawn Shares the Advice She Gives Her Seven Grandchildren: 'Stay Compassionate'

Goldie Hawn is opening up about what she thinks is important to instill in her seven grandkids

Published on March 8, 2023 04:47 PM
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClO1DlnPfK_/?hl=en. Kate Hudson/Instagram
Photo: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Goldie Hawn is thrilled with the direction her children's lives have taken.

Appearing on the cover of Variety, the First Wives Club actress, 77, spoke about how son Oliver Hudson and daughter Kate Hudson are thriving in their careers, leading the grandmother of seven to move on and share her wisdom with her grandkids instead.

"You've got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic," she told the outlet. "And I'm passing that on because that was what my father taught me: Stay in reality. Don't get taken away with everything."

Hawn and longtime partner Kurt Russell are grandparents to Kate's three kids — Rani Rose, 4, Bingham, 11, and Ryder, 19; Oliver's three kids — Bodhi, 12, Wilder, 15, and daughter Rio, 9; and Wyatt Russell's son, Buddy Prine, whom he welcomed in 2021.

VARIETY COVER: The glory of Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn on the cover of Variety. Peggy Sirota for Variety

"The rest of it is up to them," Hawn continued. "Being there for them and knowing that they're going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is."

Last year, Hawn talked to PEOPLE about how her kids have implemented some of the parenting strategies they were raised with in raising their own kids.

"My children are really great with their children," Hawn told PEOPLE last March. "They've taken MindUP principles and offered them to their kids, and they're doing great."

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell attend Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on November 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty

"So that's the way it works. As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that's that domino effect," she added. "And as parents, we have a tremendous responsibility."

Hawn founded MindUp in 2003 while on a break from acting that lasted 15 years. The organization provides curriculums for kids, parents and schools focusing on the mental health and "brain fitness" of children.

She said that though she wasn't able to implement those skills in her own children, she's hoping to be a vocal advocate for parents to teach their kids about mindfulness and mental health care.

