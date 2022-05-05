Goldie Hawn shared a video clip featuring granddaughters Rani Rose and Rio, in which they played with Sloomoo Institute X MindUp's slime

Goldie Hawn Has 'Slime for Your Mind' Playdate with Granddaughters Rio, 8, and Rani Rose, 3

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdLjtg-g5Es/ goldiehawn Verified The most fun day with my darling granddaughters Rio and Rani 💕 Thank you @sloomooinstitute for co-creating this special @mindup “Slime for your Mind” in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and giving 50% of the proceeds to MindUP 🧠 🙏 6h

Goldie Hawn isn't afraid to get into the muck of things for a good cause!

The Oscar winner, 76, shared a sweet video clip to her Instagram in which she sat with her granddaughters Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa and Rio Hudson, as they played with Sloomoo Institute X MindUp's "Slime for your Mind."

Sloomoo Institute's hand-crafted, colorful and scented slime is akin to Play-Doh and is touted as "a celebration of sensory play" that can promote ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response).

The experiential slime museum in New York has teamed up with Hawn's mental health organization MindUp to create a special version of the slime geared toward reducing stress in children.

In the clip, Hawn sits with Rio, her son Oliver Hudson's 8-year-old daughter; and Rani, her daughter Kate Hudson's 3-year-old little girl.

The trio play with the stretchy, stringy substance, which also includes a clay slime "brain" in the form of MindUp's logo.

Rani remarks in the snippet that the slime "smells so good," asking her grandma to smell it.

The girls stretch the slimy substance into long strands, with Rani extending it all the way over her cousin's shoulder.

At the end of the video, Hawn reveals a beautiful "cake of slimefulness" made from the Sloomoo goo.

"Co-created by Sloomoo and MindUP in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this soothing sugar cereal scented slime is swirled with joyful gem tones and topped with sparkling confetti," a separate post on MindUp's Instagram account described.

"Playing with slime has important benefits that supports children's well-being by helping to decrease symptoms of anxiety and reducing stress. 50% of the proceeds will benefit MindUP and help us bring our program to more children and educators around the world," the caption added.

Hawn, who was named one of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World for the non-profit program, opened up about how her kids — Kate, 43, Oliver, 45, and Wyatt Russell, 35 — have implemented some of her own parenting techniques.

"My children are really great with their children," Hawn told PEOPLE in March. "They've taken MindUP principles and offered them to their kids, and they're doing great."

"So that's the way it works. As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that's that domino effect," she added. "And as parents, we have a tremendous responsibility."

Hawn founded MindUp in 2003 while on a break from acting that lasted 15 years. The organization provides curriculums for kids, parents and schools focusing on the mental health and "brain fitness" of children.