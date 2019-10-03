Goldie Hawn Wishes Her 'Little Princess Flower,' Granddaughter Rani, a Happy First Birthday

Rani Rose is 1!

Kate Hudson‘s youngest child and only daughter celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday to the tune of sweet tributes on social-media from her famous family members.

One standout post came from Rani’s proud grandmother Goldie Hawn, who shared an adorable snapshot to Instagram that showed the birthday girl wearing a red floral dress and a huge smile.

“Happy 1st birthday to my granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa 🌹,” Hawn, 73, captioned the photograph. “Our new little princess flower who makes us jump for joy ⭐️❤️”

Hudson, 40, jumped in on the comments section, leaving two sun emojis and one rose.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Goldie Hawn (L) and Kate Hudson Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Kate Hudson Reveals the One Thing Mom Goldie Hawn Taught Her About Co-Parenting with Exes

Hudson marked her baby girl’s birthday with a video montage, showing Rani spending time with her mama in the earlier days following her birth. The clip was set to the background track “Food Is Still Hot” by Karen O and the Kids, from the Where the Wild Things Are motion-picture soundtrack.

“And what a year it’s a been 💫 A big Happy 1st Birthday to Rani Rose 🎂,” the Fabletics co-founder wrote to accompany the heartwarming footage.

Image zoom Goldie Hawn/Instagram

A photo gallery posted previously showed Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa celebrating at a joint Oktoberfest-themed birthday party for Rani and a friend. The actress captioned it, “Happy 1st birthday to little Yale and an early celebration for my little Rani Rose 🌹 What a year! ❤️🎂”

Rani is Hudson’s first child with musician Fujikawa, 33. She’s also mom to sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8, and Ryder Russell, 15, from previous relationships.

Image zoom Kate Hudson and daughter Rani Kate Hudson/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Goldie Hawn Was “Right in There” While Daughter Kate Hudson Was Giving Birth

Hawn appeared alongside Hudson during a guest co-hosting gig on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, where the mother-daughter duo recalled Hawn’s serious dedication to her newest grandchild before she even arrived.

“I remember the doctor goes, ‘Goldie, you get a little closer, you might fall in,’ ” said Hudson with a laugh before her mom launched into a recreation of the events on delivery day, miming the physician’s movements.

“I’m trying to get in on him to try to look over his shoulder, and I see the head and I’m going, ‘Oh, there’s the head!’ And then it went back,” Hawn said during her hilarious pantomime that had the audience in fits of laughter.

“And [the doctor] said, ‘Goldie, if you get any closer, you’re gonna fall in,’ ” added the Overboard actress. “So I took my cue. I didn’t get that much closer!”