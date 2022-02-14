Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Sweetest Moments With Their Grandchildren
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been together since 1983 and they have seven grandchildren, about whom they proudly post on social media. See their cutest grandparents moments ahead
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn With Their Grandchildren
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have a love story for the ages, and that includes their adorably close-knit family. Together, the duo are parents to four children: Boston Russell, from Kurt's previous marriage to Season Hubley; Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, from Goldie's previous marriage to Bill Hudson; and their son Wyatt Russell, whom they welcomed in July 1986.
Together, the longtime couple are also grandparents to seven children, including Kate's kids, Ryder Robinson, 18, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 10, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 3; Oliver's kids, Bodhi Hawn Hudson, 11, Wilder Brooks Hudson, 14, Rio Hudson, 8; and Wyatt's son, Buddy Prine Russell, who he welcomed last year.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn With Oliver Hudson's Kids at The Christmas Chronicles Premiere
For the premiere of Kurt and Goldie's movie The Christmas Chronicles in 2018, the couple posed alongside Oliver (who also stars in the film) and his wife Erinn Bartlett as well as their son Wyatt and his now-wife Meredith Hagner. The group was also joined by Oliver and Erinn's three kids.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn With Their Grandchildren at the Golden Globes
Kurt and Goldie were surrounded by their grandkids as they supported Kate for the 2021 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for best actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical.
Goldie Hawn With Granddaughter Rio Hudson
Goldie celebrated Rio Hudson's preschool graduation with this cute snap, writing, "Me and my baby Rio. Pre school Graduation day. At last I graduated!! 👩🏼🎓"
Goldie Hawn With Oliver Hudson's Kids
For a benefit event for MindUP, Goldie was joined by Oliver and his family, and singled out her granddaughter as her special plus-one: "Couldn't have picked a better date than my granddaughter Rio."
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn With Grandson Ryder Robinson
In November 2017, Kurt and Goldie were joined by daughter Kate, son Wyatt, and Kate's son Ryder Robinson at the event Goldie's Love-in For Kids in Beverly Hills.
Kurt Russell With Grandson Ryder Robinson
In June 2018, Kate posted a cute photo of Kurt on the water with grandson Ryder Robinson on Instagram.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn With Granddaughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa
Following the birth of her daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, Kate posted a snap of Goldie and Kurt fawning over their grandchild with the caption, "Grandma and Grandpa duty...or should I say Mr and Mrs Claus."
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn With Granddaughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa
In 2019, Kate paid tribute to Kurt on Father's Day with a sweet photo of him in grandpa mode. "I love him to pieces ❤️ Happy Fathers Day to our Pa ❤️," she captioned the photo.
Goldie Hawn With Kate Hudson's Kids
In April 2021, Kate shared a photo of her cuddled up with her kids and mom Goldie.
Goldie Hawn With Her Grandchildren on Easter
Goldie celebrated Easter in 2016 surrounded by her grandchildren, which Kate documented with this adorable snap of them all making funny faces.
Goldie Hawn With Her Grandchildren on Mother's Day
For Mother's Day in 2017, Kate celebrated by posting this group photo of her family, which included Goldie posing with her many grandchildren.
Goldie Hawn With Her Granddaughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa
In December 2021, Kate shared this smiley photo of Goldie hanging out with granddaughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa getting into the holiday spirit.
Goldie Hawn at Meredith Hagner's Baby Shower
Even before the baby arrives, Goldie is a proud grandma! In 2021, she was on hand to highlight Wyatt's wife Meredith's baby bump ahead of Buddy Prine's arrival.