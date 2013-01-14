"I wanted to do a midriff, just top and then a bottom - like a super low-slung bottom," Bell, who also jokingly contemplated wearing a bullseye on her bump, told PEOPLE.

What Kristen Bell Really Wanted to Wear to the Golden Globes

Image zoom

Trae Patton/NBC/NBC/Getty

As new mamas were wowing in sexy ensembles at the Golden Globes Sunday, an expectant Kristen Bell brought a touch of sweetness to the red carpet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Smiling on the arm of fiancé Dax Shepard, the House of Lies star — who was on hand to present — swathed her budding belly in a lilac silk-chiffon empire dress, featuring a detailed beaded bodice and flowing train, from Jenny Packham‘s spring/summer 2013 Catwalk collection.

Bell, 32, who opted for a ponytail with soft locks framing her face, complemented her pretty floor-length frock with a coordinated satin clutch and small teardrop diamond earrings.

“I wanted to do a midriff, just top and then a bottom — like a super low-slung bottom,” Bell, who also contemplated wearing a bullseye on her bump, jokingly told PEOPLE.

“In other years, not being pregnant, I’ve played with a bikini top for the Golden Globes, but no one supports it.”

And while Bell and Parenthood star Shepard, 38, weren’t officially up for any awards, the mom-to-be joked the couple could have easily earned an accolade for most affectionate.

“Wish us luck on our nomination for most PDA!” she Tweeted, sharing a snapshot of the pair cozying up with a kiss while on their way to the show.