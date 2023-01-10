Celebrity Parents The Pregnant Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes From Claire Danes to Hilary Swank, these moms-to-be walked their baby bumps along the red carpet By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Instagram Twitter Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 09:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 05 Kaley Cuoco Amy Sussman/Getty The expecting star, one of the night's nominees, draped her growing belly in a darling lilac empire waist gown by Vera Wang and decorated herself with earrings and a ring from Rahaminov Diamonds. 02 of 05 Claire Danes Amy Sussman/Getty With her third baby on the way, Danes tied a pink satin bow on her floral appliqué Giambattista Valli gown. 03 of 05 Abby Elliott Jon Kopaloff/Getty The Bear star debuted her bump in sequins, wearing a high-neck orange gown designed by Pamella Roland. 04 of 05 Hilary Swank Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Swank is about to have her own "million dollar babies," which she showed off in a forest green frock graced with long black straps that trailed behind her. 05 of 05 Amy Elizabeth Boland FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Boland cradled her bump while walking the carpet with her husband, Blackbird star Paul Walter Hauser.