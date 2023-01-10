The Pregnant Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes

From Claire Danes to Hilary Swank, these moms-to-be walked their baby bumps along the red carpet

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

Published on January 10, 2023 09:29 PM
01 of 05

Kaley Cuoco

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

The expecting star, one of the night's nominees, draped her growing belly in a darling lilac empire waist gown by Vera Wang and decorated herself with earrings and a ring from Rahaminov Diamonds.

02 of 05

Claire Danes

Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

With her third baby on the way, Danes tied a pink satin bow on her floral appliqué Giambattista Valli gown.

03 of 05

Abby Elliott

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The Bear star debuted her bump in sequins, wearing a high-neck orange gown designed by Pamella Roland.

04 of 05

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Swank is about to have her own "million dollar babies," which she showed off in a forest green frock graced with long black straps that trailed behind her.

05 of 05

Amy Elizabeth Boland

2023 Golden Globe couples
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

Boland cradled her bump while walking the carpet with her husband, Blackbird star Paul Walter Hauser.

