The Pregnant Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes

01 of 05 Kaley Cuoco Amy Sussman/Getty The expecting star, one of the night's nominees, draped her growing belly in a darling lilac empire waist gown by Vera Wang and decorated herself with earrings and a ring from Rahaminov Diamonds.

02 of 05 Claire Danes Amy Sussman/Getty With her third baby on the way, Danes tied a pink satin bow on her floral appliqué Giambattista Valli gown.

03 of 05 Abby Elliott Jon Kopaloff/Getty The Bear star debuted her bump in sequins, wearing a high-neck orange gown designed by Pamella Roland.

04 of 05 Hilary Swank Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Swank is about to have her own "million dollar babies," which she showed off in a forest green frock graced with long black straps that trailed behind her.